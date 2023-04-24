Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Dokshytsy District

Residential properties for sale in Dokshytsy District, Belarus

Biahomlski sielski Saviet
2
Biarezinski sielski Saviet
1
Sitcauski sielski Saviet
1
4 properties total found
House in Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Biahomlski sielski Saviet, Belarus
79 m²
€ 30,022
The house is residential, completely ready for living. 100 km from mkad Does not require add…
House in Sitcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Sitcauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
78 m²
€ 8,643
Residential building for sale in Dokshitsk district, d. Fences. The house is located in a pi…
House in Bierazino, Belarus
House
Bierazino, Belarus
81 m²
€ 9,007
House in Damaskavicy, Belarus
House
Damaskavicy, Belarus
126 m²
€ 77,330
House for sale on the lake House for year-round living, . 7 floors

Properties features in Dokshytsy District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir