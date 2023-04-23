Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Voranava District
  5. Docisski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in Docisski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in Dociski, Belarus
House
Dociski, Belarus
137 m²
€ 9,012
Residential building for sale at: Grodno region. Voronovsky district & nbsp; a.g. Dothishki,…

Properties features in Docisski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir