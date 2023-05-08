Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Shumilina District
  5. Dobeyskiy selskiy Sovet

Residential properties for sale in Dobeyskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in Hradno, Belarus
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 36,303
2 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 39 m²
Floor 10/25
€ 65,345
Cottage in Kalodishchy, Belarus
Cottage
Kalodishchy, Belarus
Area 171 m²
€ 180,608
2 room apartment in Slabada, Belarus
2 room apartment
Slabada, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 1/5
€ 61,715
4 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/12
€ 85,040
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 193 m²
€ 138,859
Cottage in Homel, Belarus
Cottage
Homel, Belarus
Area 262 m²
€ 163,364
3 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/25
€ 66,291
3 room apartment in Mahilyow, Belarus
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 18/19
€ 67,940
House in Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Astromicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
€ 4,529
1 room apartment in Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/4
€ 55,816
House in Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
Area 113 m²
€ 32,582

