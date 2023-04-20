Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Hrodna Region
Shchuchyn District
Dembrauski sielski Saviet
Residential properties for sale in Dembrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Karaliova, Belarus
145 m²
€ 23,740
Incomplete canned building in the village & nbsp; Korolevo (26 km from MKAD), a cottage area…
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
273 m²
€ 219,141
For sale excellent cottage & nbsp; with a land plot of 15 acres in & nbsp; ag.Refrigerators,…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
90 m²
5/19 Floor
€ 163,443
3 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 35,610
House
Brest, Belarus
39 m²
€ 17,166
Lot 6632. Lot 6632. On sale is a country house in partnership within the city in close proxi…
House
Kosina, Belarus
92 m²
€ 59,351
House
Kalodishchy, Belarus
135 m²
€ 271,187
For sale a magnificent cottage in ag. The colodities. Minsk district, 8 km from MKAD, Moscow…
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 6,392
Garden house in Brest district. 1st floor, attic. Total - 28.1 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: materia…
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
40 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 32,871
3 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
74 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 72,956
For sale 3 bedroom apartment Borovlyany, ag. Lesnaya, 41 1/9 of the floor panel house. Area …
House
Krasnaye, Belarus
86 m²
€ 32,597
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
127 m²
10/17 Floor
€ 187,183
Three bedroom apartment VIP class in the center of Minsk ! Equipped with all necessary furni…
Properties features in Dembrauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
