Houses for sale in Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottagein Miazysietki, Belarus
Cottage
Miazysietki, Belarus
112 m²
€ 29,292
We bring to your attention a house in Mezhisetki, with a total area of 112 sq.m. All communi…
Housein Miazysietki, Belarus
House
Miazysietki, Belarus
107 m²
€ 32,953
House for sale in Mezhisetki. The total area of 107msq., Half of the house is surrounded by …
Housein Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 14,646
A chic two-story cottage is for sale in the garden partnership of Stayki Dashkovsky s / s Mo…

