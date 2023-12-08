Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Daskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment with central heating in Daskauka, Belarus
3 room apartment with central heating
Daskauka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/1
Spacious 3-room apartment 98.5/40/19.34 sq.m in a blocked brick residential building built i…
€13,431
Agency
Alpha Home
Languages: English, Русский

