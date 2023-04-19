Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Braslaw District
  5. Daliokauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
86 m²
€ 68,561
Exclusive offer: & nbsp; residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual plac…
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 81,467
Farm for sale in the town of Rosalinovo For a long time they wanted to hide from people, but…
Housein Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
146 m²
€ 73,137
Have you been looking for a first coastline home for a long time? Our house is for you! A co…

Properties features in Daliokauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir