Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Dzyarzhynsk District
  5. Dabryniouski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 22,662
Three-room apartment for sale in the village of Boroviki Dzerzhinsky district 25 km from MKA…

Properties features in Dabryniouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir