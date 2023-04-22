Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. cyzevicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
74 m²
€ 25,684
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
116 m²
€ 46,681
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
310 m²
€ 180,147
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
125 m²
€ 121,660
Cottage in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
293 m²
€ 89,217
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
81 m²
€ 59,478
House for sale with a plot! Address: d. Kulaki, st. Central   ➜ 惧 Excellent house with…
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
75 m²
€ 16,131
This large brick house with a beautiful gazebo on the site can be a great option for living …
House in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
84 m²
€ 16,131
Duplex country house in the picturesque ST Gloss Address: ST Glasses ⁇ 知 About your futur…
House in Pahost 2, Belarus
House
Pahost 2, Belarus
209 m²
€ 26,945

Properties features in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir