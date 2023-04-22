Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Salihorsk District
  5. cyzevicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 21,628
Three bedroom apartment in a locked house in the village of Kulaki Address: d. Kulaki, st. G…
4 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 71 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 29,649
Four-room apartment in the suburbs of Saligorsk Address: d. Kulaki, st. GRP 武Everyone dream…
3 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 41,905
We work from the owner! Buying this facility, the Buyer does not pay the agency a commission…
1 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 19 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 14,419
Urgent! For sale 1-room small-sized apartment on the 2nd floor of a brick house. Metal front…
2 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 66 m² 8/10 Floor
€ 50,917
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Spacious…
3 room apartment in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 94 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 67,589
We work from the owner! If you buy this property, you do not pay the agency a commission! We…

Properties features in cyzevicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir