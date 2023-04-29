Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage in cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
342 m²
€ 62,909
Cottage in cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
220 m²
€ 188,727
A unique, solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged living floors. 2017 built 100% readiness …
Cottage in cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
144 m²
€ 80,883
Modern, single-level, ergonomic cottage built in 2022, in the village. Osovets ( will soon b…

