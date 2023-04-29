Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. cyscinski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in cyscinski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
3 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 30,286
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 16,087
Spacious one-room apartment in the village of Chist! Address: p. Clean, st. Maxim Bogdanovic…
3 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
3 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 80 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 31,185
3 bedroom apartment in p. Clean with 2 loggias Address: p. Clean, st. Mira, d. 9 武 武 Three…
2 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
2 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 64 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 35,858
For sale one bedroom apartment with stylish repairs!  Address: p. Clean, st. Budavnikov…
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 17,929
One-room apartment in the center of the village. Clean Address: Clean, st. Rusanova, d. 52 …
2 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
2 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 40,352
Cozy little bip in the very center of p. Clean.   In the very center of the village is …
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 3/4 Floor
€ 17,884
2 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
2 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 57 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 32,353
For sale 2 bedroom apartment in the most comfortable village of the Minsk region. The clean …
1 room apartment in cysc, Belarus
1 room apartment
cysc, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 16,177
For sale 1-room apartment in the village of Chisti. For sale 1-room apartment in the village…

