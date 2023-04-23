Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Svietlahorsk District
  5. cyrkavicki sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in cyrkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
House in cyrkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
cyrkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
69 m²
€ 22,530
Sell House, school. 25 acres, the village of Dednoye, Svetlogorsk district, Gomel region. Ur…

Properties features in cyrkavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir