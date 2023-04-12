Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Cottages
Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Belarus
in Mazyr
8
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
50
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
33
in Vawkavysk
22
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
23
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
20
in Polatsk
13
in Nieharelski sielski Saviet
32
in Lahojski sielski Saviet
39
in Lasanski sielski Saviet
33
in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
34
in Bialarucki sielski Saviet
31
in Dziamidavicki sielski Saviet
27
in Maryina Horka
12
in Navapolatsk
4
in Salihorsk
1
in Usiazski sielski Saviet
22
in Luhavaslabadski sielski Saviet
22
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
101 m²
20/32 Floor
€ 274,817
We bring to your attention a spacious 3 -room apartment with an exclusive repair, with a sen…
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 20,062
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of the central part of the city ( rn Stadium ) on the first hig…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
43 m²
15/17 Floor
€ 51,493
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
3/12 Floor
€ 100,308
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
17/25 Floor
€ 68,704
View of the Chelyuskintsev park! In the presence of an apartment on the 22/17/14/12 floors, …
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 50,383
House
Brest, Belarus
83 m²
€ 82,354
Sale of a residential building in Brest, GRAEVKA 163001A residential building. Brest. 1923, …
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
38 m²
22/25 Floor
€ 42,363
LCD "Minsk Mir". Quarter "Central Europe". House & nbsp; Prague. The price is relevant at th…
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 35,268
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
38 m²
8/12 Floor
€ 51,299
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for sale with excellent transport links and developed infrastructur…
House
Brest, Belarus
166 m²
€ 109,011
I will sell the house, Brest, ave. Masherova, Leninsky district 2 level, walls - block, roof…
House
Smalyavichy District, Belarus
42 m²
€ 13,741
For sale cottage in ST & quot; Meta & quot; & nbsp; 20 km from MKAD. Wooden house, on both s…
Properties features in Belarus
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map