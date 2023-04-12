Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Belarus

in Mazyr
8
in Sienicki sielski Saviet
20
in Jzufouski sielski Saviet
45
in Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
50
in Astrosycki sielski Saviet
33
in Vawkavysk
22
in Scomyslicki sielski Saviet
23
in Navadvorski sielski Saviet
20
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 101 m² 20/32 Floor
€ 274,817
We bring to your attention a spacious 3 -room apartment with an exclusive repair, with a sen…
1 room apartmentin Barysaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barysaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 20,062
For sale 1 bedroom apartment of the central part of the city ( rn Stadium ) on the first hig…
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 43 m² 15/17 Floor
€ 51,493
3 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 81 m² 3/12 Floor
€ 100,308
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 17/25 Floor
€ 68,704
View of the Chelyuskintsev park! In the presence of an apartment on the 22/17/14/12 floors, …
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 54 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 50,383
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
83 m²
€ 82,354
Sale of a residential building in Brest, GRAEVKA 163001A residential building. Brest. 1923, …
2 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 38 m² 22/25 Floor
€ 42,363
LCD "Minsk Mir". Quarter "Central Europe". House & nbsp; Prague. The price is relevant at th…
2 room apartmentin Brest, Belarus
2 room apartment
Brest, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 35,268
1 room apartmentin Minsk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 51,299
Cozy 1 bedroom apartment for sale with excellent transport links and developed infrastructur…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
166 m²
€ 109,011
I will sell the house, Brest, ave. Masherova, Leninsky district 2 level, walls - block, roof…
Housein Smalyavichy District, Belarus
House
Smalyavichy District, Belarus
42 m²
€ 13,741
For sale cottage in ST & quot; Meta & quot; & nbsp; 20 km from MKAD. Wooden house, on both s…

Properties features in Belarus

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir