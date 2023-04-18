Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
2 room apartmentin conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,759
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
2 room apartmentin conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,759
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
2 room apartmentin conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 25,490

Properties features in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Mir