Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. conkauski sielski Saviet

Residential properties for sale in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

6 properties total found
2 room apartmentin conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,759
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
2 room apartmentin conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 46 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 22,759
For sale two-room cozy apartment in the village. Chenki. The apartment is located in an envi…
Housein Sieuruki, Belarus
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
258 m²
€ 122,900
For sale brick house in the resort area ( 1 km from Gomel ) to the village of Sevruki. Near …
Cottagein conki, Belarus
Cottage
conki, Belarus
116 m²
€ 136,556
A cozy, modern cottage for sale on a beautiful site in the very center of the resort area "G…
2 room apartmentin conki, Belarus
2 room apartment
conki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 53 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 25,490
Housein Sieuruki, Belarus
House
Sieuruki, Belarus
208 m²
€ 107,424
Large cottage in the village. Sevruki is waiting for people who love fresh air and space. & …

Properties features in conkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir