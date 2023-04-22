Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus

1 property total found
5 room apartment in Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room apartment
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 Number of rooms 204 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 62,993
Two-storey apartment with a plot for a large family  Address: d. Turley, st. Molodechne…

