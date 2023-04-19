Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Homyel District
  5. Ciarenicki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Ciarenicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Ciarenicy, Belarus
House
Ciarenicy, Belarus
98 m²
€ 24,601
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
Housein Cieliasy, Belarus
House
Cieliasy, Belarus
95 m²
€ 19,134

Properties features in Ciarenicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir