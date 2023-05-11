Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Zhabinka District
  5. Chmielieuski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 28,226

Properties features in Chmielieuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir