Houses for sale in Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 9,468
Lot 6608. On sale is a plot with a house in a village in the Kobrinsky district. The house i…
Housein Khidry, Belarus
House
Khidry, Belarus
71 m²
€ 65,547
A cozy and stylish wooden house in the village of Khidra is offered for sale. The house is a…
Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 60,995
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1940.p., reconstruction 2020. 1st floor. Total.…
Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
280 m²
€ 90,127
Sale of a house box in Kobrinsky district, Khidrinsky s/s 193948Korobka residential building…
Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
172 m²
€ 81,933
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrinsky district, Khidrinsky s/s 160565Zhila house 2…
Housein Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
188 m²
€ 122,900
Sale of a residential building in the Kobrin district, Khidrinsky s/s 201230 Residential hou…

Properties features in Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus

