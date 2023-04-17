Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Chervyen
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Chervyen, Belarus

Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
62 m²
€ 15,021
House for sale in Cherven on Kolkhoznaya street! Address: Cherven, st. Collective farm - One…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
53 m²
€ 25,035
The house is suitable for year-round living, with an area of 52.5sq.m., three living rooms, …
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
459 m²
€ 68,278
Canned unfinished capital structure for sale. Ideal for commercial purposes. Shop, warehouse…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
68 m²
€ 17,297
For people who love silence - we offer a village house for purchase. The house is suitable f…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
63 m²
€ 11,744
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
38 m²
€ 7,920
For sale wooden house with a private property in the center of. Cherven. Nobody lives in the…
Housein Chervyen, Belarus
House
Chervyen, Belarus
88 m²
€ 22,759
House for sale in Cherven with a plot of 6 acres. the house has 4 rooms, a kitchen. double-g…
