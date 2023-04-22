Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Chervyen
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Chervyen, Belarus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Chervyen, Belarus
Cottage
Chervyen, Belarus
89 m²
€ 49,475
For sale a new beautiful two-story house completely ready for living! Address: Cherven, st. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir