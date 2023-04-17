Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Chervyen
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chervyen, Belarus

2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 5,462
Apartment in the city center with its own garden! Address: Cherven, st. Karl Liebknecht ⁇ …
4 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
4 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 27,220
4 bedroom apartment in a house completely ready for living  Address: Cherven, st. Colle…
2 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,399
For sale is a one-bedroom apartment in a suburb of Minsk, ready for living. Address: Cherven…
1 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 40 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 18,116
Spacious one-room apartment near the center. Excellent location of the house, within walking…
3 room apartmentin Chervyen, Belarus
3 room apartment
Chervyen, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 68 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 40,876
