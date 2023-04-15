Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Chervyen District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Chervyen District, Belarus

Smilavicki sielski Saviet
23
Klinocki sielski Saviet
10
Chervyen
7
Smilavichy
7
Valievacski sielski Saviet
6
Kalodziezski sielski Saviet
5
cervienski sielski Saviet
3
Ravanicki sielski Saviet
1
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Cottagein Smilavichy, Belarus
Cottage
Smilavichy, Belarus
235 m²
€ 148,602
A cozy cottage with a convenient layout is for sale 25 km from Minsk. The house was built u…
Housein carnahradz, Belarus
House
carnahradz, Belarus
162 m²
€ 80,155

Properties features in Chervyen District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir