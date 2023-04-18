Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Housein Chatliany, Belarus
House
Chatliany, Belarus
99 m²
€ 39,361
For sale 3-room apartment in a two-story block blocked residential building in ag. Hotlyans.…
Housein Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
68 m²
€ 18,307
Tentor for sale in a quiet, picturesque place. The site is ideal for housekeeping, raising b…
Housein Chatliany, Belarus
House
Chatliany, Belarus
90 m²
€ 37,987
Block two-story house in the agricultural town of Hotlyany Address: Khotlyany, st. 1-ay 武 E…
Housein Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 8,696
Residential building for sale for rent or for permanent residence. House from the log house.…

Properties features in Chatlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

