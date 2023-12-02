Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Chashniki District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Chashniki District, Belarus

Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden in Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Cottage with furniture, with garage, with garden
Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 532 m²
€201,972
per month
House with furniture, with garden, with landscape design in Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House with furniture, with garden, with landscape design
Lukomlskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
€41,313
per month
Properties features in Chashniki District, Belarus

