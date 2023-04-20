Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Chashniki District
Residential properties for sale in Chashniki District, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
200 m²
€ 100,227
Sale of a house box in Brest, PAVING 180568Korobka residential building in Brest. 2 floors, …
House
Scomyslicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 109,338
Cozy two-story house with bath house
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
96 m²
€ 30,068
Residential building for sale in a suburb of. Cobrina in d. Big Lepes. The hous…
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 40,911
For sale 1st apartment in an elite corner of. Minsk! st. Tsnyanskaya d. 1, 2/5 floor, brick …
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 54,669
A box of a residential building in Brest district. 2019 year.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 123.7…
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 14,578
Garden house in Brest district. 1990 p. 1 floor. Total - 35.7 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls: material…
2 room apartment
Slonim, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
41 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 17,312
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 5th floor of a brick house on Brestskaya Street. The apa…
House
Piatryskauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 33,713
Cozy HOUSE - BATH next to the ST UNION 2 d. Curved village Molodechensk direction, 19 km. fr…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
35 m²
11/25 Floor
€ 37,479
The price is without discount! Call and find out the cost of the apartment with Elena Discou…
Cottage
Marjaliva, Belarus
314 m²
€ 299,769
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
57 m²
14/15 Floor
€ 91,024
➜ Comfortable apartment with a well-thought-out layout and repair will allow you to check in…
House
Brest, Belarus
115 m²
€ 43,553
Dachute house of residential type in Brest district. 2009 p. 1st floor, attic. Total SNB - 1…
