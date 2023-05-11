Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District
  5. Chacislauski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 72 m²
€ 7,284
House in Zamsany, Belarus
House
Zamsany, Belarus
Area 82 m²
€ 16,390
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 59 m²
€ 1,912
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
€ 8,650
House in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 64 m²
€ 9,105
House in Zamsany, Belarus
House
Zamsany, Belarus
Area 110 m²
€ 22,763
House in Zamsany, Belarus
House
Zamsany, Belarus
Area 48 m²
€ 10,653

