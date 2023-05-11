Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Malaryta District
  5. Chacislauski sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 6,374
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 9,561
2 room apartment in Zamsany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zamsany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 2/2
€ 8,650
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 9,105
1 room apartment in Chacislau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Chacislau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
€ 11,837

Properties features in Chacislauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir