Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
Pool Residential properties for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
5 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
5 Number of rooms
211 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 180,050
Five bedroom apartment in a locked residential building. Address: Minsk, st. Avangardnaya, d…
4 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
4 Number of rooms
104 m²
5/10 Floor
€ 107,183
Four-room apartment for sale ready for living! Address: Minsk, st. Odintsova, d. 119 …
Apartment
Ščomyslica, Belarus
72 m²
€ 58,545
For connoisseurs of a comfortable and active life – an excellent version of a two-room apar…
House
Brest, Belarus
142 m²
€ 152,218
Lot 6886. Sale is from the seller. Transaction insurance is included. The trade is acceptabl…
House
Brest, Belarus
66 m²
€ 32,425
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
65 m²
1/10 Floor
Price on request
3 room apartment
Mahilyow, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
67 m²
5/9 Floor
€ 43,234
House
Brest, Belarus
191 m²
€ 152,218
LOT 3246. We offer you a place where your dreams will come true. A comfortable residential b…
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
78 m²
11/25 Floor
€ 77,523
Call me! Free consultation and telephone selection (Elena) Price is indicated without discou…
2 room apartment
Hradno, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 47,737
2 bedroom apartment located on the 1st floor of a 3rd floor house on a pedestrian street. So…
House
Kamianica Zyravieckaja, Belarus
230 m²
€ 52,240
House
Radvanicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
108 m²
€ 67,552
Residential building in Brest district 2013 1 floor. Total SNB - 110.8 sq.m, total. - 108.1 …
