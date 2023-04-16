Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Minsk District
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
13 properties total found
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
200 m²
€ 130,601
House in the new cottage village of Hatezhino. All engineering networks are installed in the…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
212 m²
€ 297,230
➜ 回 You are looking for the house of your dreams - to you!!!!! A quality cottage is for sa…
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
218 m²
Price on request
For sale modern cottage in Hatezhino! 313/218/113 Put into operation. Angular section, 13 ac…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
123 m²
€ 135,015
A comfortable house for sale in a suburb of Minsk ( ST « New Weights-1993 » ). House (…
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
218 m²
€ 153,029
For sale modern cottage in Hatezhino! 313/218/113 Put into operation. Angular se…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
100 m²
€ 99,077
Cottage
Chaciežyna, Belarus
260 m²
€ 157,622
An excellent country house for sale in the suburbs of Minsk, in ag. Hatezhino. Minsk re…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 60,347
An excellent cottage with a spacious land plot of 20 acres in the village of Vaskovshchina (…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
145 m²
€ 60,347
An excellent cabin with a spacious 20-acre plot in the village of Vaskovshchina (Khatezhino)…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
206 m²
€ 148,615
For sale a two-story house in the center of d. Kozlovka, 15 km. from MKAD ( Grodno address )…
Cottage
Chaciezynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
225 m²
€ 148,615
Stylish modern cottage with a land plot of 20 acres per.Bird (Khatezhino), st.Field, Grodno …
Cottage
Staroje Sialo, Belarus
300 m²
€ 89,169
Cottage for sale in d. Old Selo, st. Zvezdnaya, 24, 13 km from MKAD in the Rakovsky directio…
Cottage
Staroje Sialo, Belarus
239 m²
€ 173,835
House for sale with a unique design project 12 km from Minsk, in the village. Old Village. M…
