  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Vileyka District
  5. Chaciencycki sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus

7 properties total found
House in Karpavicy, Belarus
House
Karpavicy, Belarus
60 m²
€ 22,377
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 11,233
One-level house on a plot of 25 acres in the village. Trick! Address: d. Lovcevichi ➜ Fully …
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
30 m²
€ 4,943
For sale a house with a plot in lifelong possession in a beautiful picturesque place. The ho…
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 4,943
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 7,459
I will sell the cottage, the village of Zagorany, Vileisky district, Myadelskoye, for exampl…
House in Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chaciencycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 7,459
I will sell the house, the village of Zagorany, Vileisky district, Myadelskoye, for example,…

