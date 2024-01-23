Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. cervienski sielski Saviet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment in Astravy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Astravy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/3
Spacious 1-room apartment for sale! Address: Cherven district, Ostrov village, st. Molodezhn…
€13,783
Leave a request

Properties features in cervienski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir