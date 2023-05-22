Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. cerninski sielski Saviet
  6. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 146 m²
€ 136,376
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a wonderful Chale-styl…

Properties features in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir