Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
27
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Brest District
cerninski sielski Saviet
Cottages
Pool Cottages for sale in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
69 m²
3/3
€ 57,285
For sale spacious 3 bedroom apartment at a great price in the village. Anniversary! Area 69.…
Recommend
3 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
3
126 m²
7/24
€ 314,146
Sale of a 3-room apartment in the LCD « at Trinity » with a car-location. g. Minsk, st. Stor…
Recommend
House
Starobinski sielski Saviet, Belarus
43 m²
€ 6,375
Recommend
House
Brest, Belarus
272 m²
€ 129,262
Part 6059. The sale includes a 2005 manzard residential building built for Berezowce. Servic…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Borovlyany, Belarus
2
61 m²
2/5
€ 80,375
Recommend
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1
33 m²
8/9
€ 40,562
➜ 回 Want to purchase a cozy, fully prepared one-room apartment for living? We have a propos…
Recommend
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
138 m²
€ 45,274
Sell the house, Motykalsky s/s, Brest district walls - block, internal area of the build…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
1
51 m²
10/12
€ 103,058
Ergonomics, design and quality are very important for our customer. Freedom of layout …
Recommend
3 room apartment
Minsk District, Belarus
3
78 m²
4/5
€ 52,303
LCD & laquo; Falcon Region & raquo; It is a comfortable and cozy complex located next to the…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Minsk, Belarus
2
59 m²
2/24
€ 106,070
We are presented with a 2-room apartment in the very center of Minsk. Spacious with convenie…
Recommend
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
2
65 m²
2/10
€ 48,455
Recommend
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3
55 m²
4/5
€ 36,496
Recommend
Properties features in cerninski sielski Saviet, Belarus
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL