Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Belarus
  4. Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/2
€13,771
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Bytenskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir