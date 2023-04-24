Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Bychaw District
  5. Bykhaw
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Bykhaw, Belarus

7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 14,419
2 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 7,209
Urgent! For sale 2-room apartment in a brick house. The apartment requires repair. A new gas…
2 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 14,870
3 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 22,530
Spacious and warm three-room apartment at. Bykhov, st. M. Bogdanovich, d. 1A. Convenient pla…
2 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,617
2 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,419
1 room apartment in Bykhaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,221
