Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Byerastavitsa District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Byerastavitsa District, Belarus

Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet
2
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 16,476
For sale is a residential building located on the outskirts of the village of Zhukevichi. Be…
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,369

Properties features in Byerastavitsa District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir