Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Byerastavitsa District

Residential properties for sale in Byerastavitsa District, Belarus

Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet
3
Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa
1
4 properties total found
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
85 m²
€ 16,476
For sale is a residential building located on the outskirts of the village of Zhukevichi. Be…
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Ejsmanty, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Ejsmanty, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² Number of floors 2
€ 9,154
Housein Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ejsmantauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
60 m²
€ 27,369
3 room apartmentin Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vyalikaya Byerastavitsa, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 14,463
Apartment for sale in the central part of the city. Three separate rooms, total area 63 mete…

Properties features in Byerastavitsa District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir