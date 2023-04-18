Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Bychaw District

Residential properties for sale in Bychaw District, Belarus

Bykhaw
6
carnaborski sielski Saviet
1
7 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 14,566
2 room apartmentin Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 7,283
Urgent! For sale 2-room apartment in a brick house. The apartment requires repair. A new gas…
Housein carnaborski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
carnaborski sielski Saviet, Belarus
446 m²
€ 36,415
A great opportunity for relaxing by the water in a picturesque place. A solid house with a b…
2 room apartmentin Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 42 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 15,021
2 room apartmentin Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 12,745
2 room apartmentin Bykhaw, Belarus
2 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 14,566
1 room apartmentin Bykhaw, Belarus
1 room apartment
Bykhaw, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 41 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,387

Properties features in Bychaw District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir