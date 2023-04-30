Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Lida District
  5. Byarozawka
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Byarozawka, Belarus

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
1 room apartment in Byarozawka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 8,987
For sale 1k apartment in Berezovka ( dog. 41/2 ) -1973 year of construction Panel House ( th…
3 room apartment in Byarozawka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byarozawka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 16,625
A modern apartment with good repairs takes up 1⁄3 of the part in a private house surrounded …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir