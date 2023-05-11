Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Byaroza District, Belarus

3 room apartment in Padkraicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Padkraicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 5,008
2 room apartment in Belaazersk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belaazersk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 16,390
1 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 10,471
2 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 27,316
3 room apartment in Malech, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malech, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 11,746

Properties features in Byaroza District, Belarus

