  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Byaroza District

Residential properties for sale in Byaroza District, Belarus

11 properties total found
House in Sihnievicy, Belarus
House
Sihnievicy, Belarus
Area 41 m²
€ 13,567
3 room apartment in Padkraicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Padkraicy, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
€ 5,008
House in Maliecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Maliecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
€ 3,642
2 room apartment in Belaazersk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Belaazersk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/9
€ 16,390
House in Jastrabiel, Belarus
House
Jastrabiel, Belarus
Area 57 m²
€ 3,642
House in Piersamajskaja, Belarus
House
Piersamajskaja, Belarus
Area 72 m²
€ 31,869
1 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
1 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/3
€ 10,471
House in Biaroza, Belarus
House
Biaroza, Belarus
Area 157 m²
€ 59,184
House in Biaroza, Belarus
House
Biaroza, Belarus
Area 44 m²
€ 34,600
2 room apartment in Biaroza, Belarus
2 room apartment
Biaroza, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 27,316
3 room apartment in Malech, Belarus
3 room apartment
Malech, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 11,746

