Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Mahilyow Region
  4. Byalynichy District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Byalynichy District, Belarus

Byalynichy
3
Apartment To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Byalynichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byalynichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 49 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 19,131
4 room apartmentin Byalynichy, Belarus
4 room apartment
Byalynichy, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 58 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 22,884
Large four-room apartment for sale in. Belynichi. The apartment has replaced all the windows…
3 room apartmentin Byalynichy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Byalynichy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 67 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 32,953
Cozy two-room apartment for sale in. Belynichi with a fresh renovation. The apartment has a …

Properties features in Byalynichy District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir