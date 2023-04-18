Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Homel Region
  4. Buda-Kashalyova District

Residential properties for sale in Buda-Kashalyova District, Belarus

Uvaravicki sielski Saviet
2
Akciabrski sielski Saviet
1
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet
1
4 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamunarauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 18,307
For sale 2-room apartment in a / g Communar, st. Gomelskaya, d.1, Buda-Koshelevsky district …
2 room apartmentin Uvaravicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uvaravicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 10,527
Housein Duravicy, Belarus
House
Duravicy, Belarus
77 m²
€ 18,307
A solid home & nbsp; on a plot of 19 acres in a.g. Foolish , Buda-Koshelevsky district, Gome…
2 room apartmentin Uvaravicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Uvaravicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,069
Cozy, bright, one-bedroom apartment for sale in the center of the village of Uvarovichi. The…

Properties features in Buda-Kashalyova District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir