  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District
  5. Buchovicki sielski Saviet
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Buchovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,838
Spacious and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina.   …
2 room apartment in Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,663
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina. Located on the comfor…
2 room apartment in Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,655
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale on Kalinina St., located on the comfortable third floor …
3 room apartment in Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 63 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,739
For sale a spacious and bright three-room apartment on Kalinina St., located on the top floo…

