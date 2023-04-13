Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

cerninski sielski Saviet
58
Telminski sielski Saviet
53
Zhabinka
35
Znamienski sielski Saviet
34
Radvanicki sielski Saviet
30
carnaucycki sielski Saviet
27
Malaryta
20
Vielikarycki sielski Saviet
17
14 properties total found
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya.   Three…
Cottagein Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Housein Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 64,124
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale 5-room house of the atti…
Housein Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
186 m²
€ 119,087
Sale of a residential building on the street Shevchenko! * Area: total – 186.3 sq.m., reside…
Housein Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 125,958
LOT 3682. An attic-type residential building with a terrace built of gas-silicate blocks is …
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest & nbsp; on the street 4 -I am heather. Hous…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
630 m²
€ 187,792
Housein Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
146 m²
€ 135,210
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a wonderful Chale-styl…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission. We offer…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
233 m²
€ 176,799
Lot 5541. On sale is a residential two-story house with a basement, located on a plot of 10 …
Housein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
157 m²
€ 151,149
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission. We offer…

