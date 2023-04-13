Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Houses
Pool Houses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus
Batcynski sielski Saviet
5
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet
4
Dzivinski sielski Saviet
3
Haradziscanski sielski Saviet
3
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet
3
Lukauski sielski Saviet
3
Oltusski sielski Saviet
3
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet
3
Viarchovicki sielski Saviet
3
carnianski sielski Saviet
2
Chmielieuski sielski Saviet
2
Konkauski sielski Saviet
2
Krosynski sielski Saviet
2
Kryulianski sielski Saviet
2
Lyakhavichy
2
Nacki sielski Saviet
2
Navamysski sielski Saviet
2
Pruzhany
2
Zamcuznienski sielski Saviet
2
Recycki sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya. Three…
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 64,124
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale 5-room house of the atti…
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
186 m²
€ 119,087
Sale of a residential building on the street Shevchenko! * Area: total – 186.3 sq.m., reside…
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 125,958
LOT 3682. An attic-type residential building with a terrace built of gas-silicate blocks is …
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest & nbsp; on the street 4 -I am heather. Hous…
House
Brest, Belarus
630 m²
€ 187,792
House
Cherni, Belarus
146 m²
€ 135,210
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a wonderful Chale-styl…
House
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission. We offer…
House
Brest, Belarus
233 m²
€ 176,799
Lot 5541. On sale is a residential two-story house with a basement, located on a plot of 10 …
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
House
Brest, Belarus
157 m²
€ 151,149
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission. We offer…
