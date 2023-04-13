Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Batcynski sielski Saviet
5
Pieliscanski sielski Saviet
4
Dzivinski sielski Saviet
3
Haradziscanski sielski Saviet
3
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet
3
Lukauski sielski Saviet
3
Oltusski sielski Saviet
3
Ratajcycki sielski Saviet
3
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya.   Three…
Cottagein Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Housein Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
150 m²
€ 64,124
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale 5-room house of the atti…
Housein Baranavichy, Belarus
House
Baranavichy, Belarus
186 m²
€ 119,087
Sale of a residential building on the street Shevchenko! * Area: total – 186.3 sq.m., reside…
Housein Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
202 m²
€ 125,958
LOT 3682. An attic-type residential building with a terrace built of gas-silicate blocks is …
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest & nbsp; on the street 4 -I am heather. Hous…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
630 m²
€ 187,792
Housein Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
146 m²
€ 135,210
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a wonderful Chale-styl…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission. We offer…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
233 m²
€ 176,799
Lot 5541. On sale is a residential two-story house with a basement, located on a plot of 10 …
Housein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Housein Brest, Belarus
House
Brest, Belarus
157 m²
€ 151,149
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission. We offer…

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir