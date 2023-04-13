Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Brest Region, Belarus

Brest
13
Matykalski sielski Saviet
7
Kobryn
5
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
2
Telminski sielski Saviet
2
Baranavichy
1
cerninski sielski Saviet
1
Liasnianski sielski Saviet
1
Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest on the street 4th Vereskovaya.   Three…
Cottagein Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
319 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
166 m²
€ 123,668
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottagein Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
382 m²
€ 164,890
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottagein Brest, Belarus
Cottage
Brest, Belarus
395 m²
€ 176,799
Spacious residential building for sale in. Brest & nbsp; on the street 4 -I am heather. Hous…

Properties features in Brest Region, Belarus

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir