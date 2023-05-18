Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Brest District
  5. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Brest District, Belarus

Muchaviecki sielski Saviet
231
Matykalski sielski Saviet
103
Telminski sielski Saviet
73
cerninski sielski Saviet
69
Znamienski sielski Saviet
52
Radvanicki sielski Saviet
45
carnaucycki sielski Saviet
41
Lyscycki sielski Saviet
34
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Cottage in Telmy 1, Belarus
Cottage
Telmy 1, Belarus
Area 319 m²
€ 166,083
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
Cottage in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 166 m²
€ 124,562
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…
Cottage in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Cottage
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 382 m²
€ 166,083
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer…
House in Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Muchaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 150 m²
€ 64,588
Buying this object you do not pay the agency a commission! For sale 5-room house of the atti…
House in Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Matykalski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 202 m²
€ 126,869
LOT 3682. An attic-type residential building with a terrace built of gas-silicate blocks is …
House in Cherni, Belarus
House
Cherni, Belarus
Area 146 m²
€ 136,188
Buying this object - you do not pay the agency a commission! We offer a wonderful Chale-styl…
House in Ciuchinicy, Belarus
House
Ciuchinicy, Belarus
Area 166 m²
€ 124,562
We work from the owner! Buying this object, you do not pay the agency a commission! Resident…

Properties features in Brest District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go